Vestal Point Capital LP Purchases 225,000 Shares of Savara Inc. $SVRA

Vestal Point Capital LP grew its position in Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Savara comprises about 2.2% of Vestal Point Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Vestal Point Capital LP owned about 6.37% of Savara worth $30,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SVRA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Savara by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Savara by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 143,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Savara by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 236,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Savara by 25.3% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 32,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 6,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Savara by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 132,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Savara news, Director Richard J. Hawkins acquired 48,225 shares of Savara stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.04 per share, for a total transaction of $98,379.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 115,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,550.64. This represents a 71.72% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Savara stock opened at $3.28 on Tuesday. Savara Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $4.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.92 million, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 11.08 and a current ratio of 11.08.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Savara Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

SVRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised Savara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Savara from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Savara from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Savara in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Savara from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.17.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

