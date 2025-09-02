Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec Boosts Holdings in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 168,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,669 shares during the period. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $79,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 959.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,097,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,300,023,000 after purchasing an additional 21,823,765 shares during the period. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,775,904,000. NWI Management LP grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 648,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648,000 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 55,795.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,871,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,777,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,580 shares during the period. Finally, Spear Holdings RSC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $474,600,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 1.2%

QQQ opened at $570.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $563.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $517.40. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $402.39 and a 1-year high of $583.32.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a $0.5911 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

