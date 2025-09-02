Alkeon Capital Management LLC Has $228.47 Million Position in Carlyle Group Inc. $CG

Alkeon Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,241,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,139 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carlyle Group were worth $228,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Carlyle Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,292,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,058,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,514 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Carlyle Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,827,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,613,000 after purchasing an additional 476,127 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carlyle Group by 21.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,722,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,684,000 after buying an additional 485,488 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carlyle Group by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,455,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,002,000 after buying an additional 1,220,827 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Carlyle Group by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,579,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,733,000 after acquiring an additional 312,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Carlyle Group

In other Carlyle Group news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 202,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $13,013,383.38. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 753,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,381,568.65. This represents a 21.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 26.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CG. Cowen upgraded Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Carlyle Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.93.

Carlyle Group Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of CG stock opened at $64.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.85 and a 200-day moving average of $49.23. Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.02 and a 52-week high of $65.97. The stock has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.01.

Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.94%.

Carlyle Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Stories

