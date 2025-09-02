Quarry LP Purchases New Stake in Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in Airbnb by 42.8% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 16,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 5,060 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Airbnb by 74.8% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 20,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after buying an additional 8,780 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Airbnb by 10.0% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 0.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Airbnb by 40.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $710,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 42,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,051,898. This represents a 10.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 236,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.36, for a total value of $29,584,960.00. Following the sale, the director owned 15 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880.40. This trade represents a 99.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,440,546 shares of company stock worth $191,913,918. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays set a $105.00 target price on Airbnb and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Airbnb from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded Airbnb to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Airbnb from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $110.00 target price on Airbnb and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.72.

ABNB opened at $130.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $81.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.20 and a 200-day moving average of $130.04. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.88 and a 52-week high of $163.93.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 22.67%.The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

