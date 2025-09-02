Redmile Group LLC Acquires 17,550 Shares of Insulet Corporation $PODD

Redmile Group LLC raised its position in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 183.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,109 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,550 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $7,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $416,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,071,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Insulet by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,185 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Insulet by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 99,886 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,077,000 after purchasing an additional 54,539 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $339.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.36. Insulet Corporation has a 12 month low of $199.68 and a 12 month high of $341.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $304.69 and its 200 day moving average is $288.12.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.25. Insulet had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 10.01%.The firm had revenue of $649.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Insulet has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Insulet Corporation will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Insulet in a research report on Friday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $331.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Insulet from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Insulet from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.71.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

