Repare Therapeutics Inc. $RPTX Shares Sold by Redmile Group LLC

Redmile Group LLC lowered its position in Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,884,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,700 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC’s holdings in Repare Therapeutics were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RPTX. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 2,144,950.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 85,798 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Repare Therapeutics by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 170,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 67,638 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 37,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 204.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 34,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 23,127 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Repare Therapeutics Stock Up 0.6%

NASDAQ:RPTX opened at $1.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.94. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $4.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.34.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. It uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform, to discover, validate, and build a pipeline of SL-based therapeutics that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

