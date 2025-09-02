Piper Sandler Upgrades Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) to Overweight

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $114.00 price target on the food distribution company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $90.00. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $101.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $112.00 price target on shares of Performance Food Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.67.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PFGC

Performance Food Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $101.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.71, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.90. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $103.50.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The food distribution company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.85 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Performance Food Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider A Brent King sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.66, for a total value of $134,191.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 62,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,389,534.32. This represents a 2.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Erika T. Davis sold 1,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $129,679.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 50,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,142,593.55. This represents a 2.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,322,796. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFGC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 51.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 363 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 658.0% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 379 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 476.5% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 490 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 203.7% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Performance Food Group during the first quarter worth $44,000. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.