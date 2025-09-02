BTIG Research Begins Coverage on Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE)

Investment analysts at BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 107.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Maze Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Wedbush started coverage on Maze Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Maze Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Shares of MAZE stock opened at $14.49 on Tuesday. Maze Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $19.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.25 and its 200 day moving average is $11.93.

Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alphabet Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maze Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $26,561,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Maze Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $190,000. General Catalyst Group Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Maze Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $11,405,000. TRV GP V LLC bought a new position in shares of Maze Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $10,468,000. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maze Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $7,019,000.

Maze Therapeutics Company Profile

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company harnessing the power of human genetics to develop novel, small molecule precision medicines for patients living with renal, cardiovascular and related metabolic diseases, including obesity. We are advancing a pipeline using our Compass platform, which allows us to identify and characterize genetic variants in disease and then link those variants to the biological pathways that drive disease in specific patient groups through a process we refer to as variant functionalization.

Further Reading

