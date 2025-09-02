Generation Investment Management LLP Increases Holdings in Gartner, Inc. $IT

Generation Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 16.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,341,342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 189,514 shares during the quarter. Gartner comprises about 3.4% of Generation Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Generation Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Gartner were worth $563,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IT. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 210.8% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Gartner by 527.3% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gartner Price Performance

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $251.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $320.80 and a 200-day moving average of $395.06. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.65 and a 52-week high of $584.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Insider Activity at Gartner

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.15. Gartner had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 82.63%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Gartner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.750- EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Gartner news, SVP John J. Rinello sold 105 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.71, for a total value of $26,219.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,314.75. The trade was a 3.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jose M. Gutierrez acquired 417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $239.80 per share, with a total value of $99,996.60. Following the purchase, the director owned 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,784. This trade represents a 25.08% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Gartner from $535.00 to $457.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $455.00 to $322.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Gartner from $345.00 to $225.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price target (down previously from $480.00) on shares of Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Gartner from $475.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $369.25.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

