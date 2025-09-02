6,088 Shares in Itron, Inc. $ITRI Purchased by Perbak Capital Partners LLP

Perbak Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,088 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000. Itron makes up about 0.5% of Perbak Capital Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Itron by 116.5% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,609 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 12,168 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in Itron by 155.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 910 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Itron by 3.7% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Itron during the first quarter worth about $551,000. Finally, Tema Etfs LLC raised its position in Itron by 556.0% during the first quarter. Tema Etfs LLC now owns 31,226 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 26,466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Itron alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $121,550.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 88,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,076,652.14. This represents a 1.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John F. Marcolini sold 565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $70,800.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 14,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,962.76. This trade represents a 3.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,073 shares of company stock valued at $1,480,880. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Itron Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $122.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.46. Itron, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.11 and a 1-year high of $140.04.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $606.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.36 million. Itron had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Itron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.450-1.550 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ITRI shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Itron from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Johnson Rice cut shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Stephens set a $130.00 target price on shares of Itron in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Itron from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ITRI

About Itron

(Free Report)

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.