Redmile Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Scholar Rock Holding Corporation $SRRK

Redmile Group LLC trimmed its stake in Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,398,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,600 shares during the period. Scholar Rock comprises approximately 13.4% of Redmile Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Redmile Group LLC’s holdings in Scholar Rock were worth $141,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 152.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Scholar Rock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Tema Etfs LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Scholar Rock stock opened at $32.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.33. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has a 52-week low of $6.76 and a 52-week high of $46.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 0.36.

Scholar Rock ( NASDAQ:SRRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.32). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Scholar Rock Holding Corporation will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

SRRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Scholar Rock from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Lifesci Capital upgraded Scholar Rock to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Scholar Rock in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Scholar Rock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scholar Rock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

In other news, Director Jeffrey S. Flier sold 20,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $654,987.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 24,070 shares in the company, valued at $776,016.80. This trade represents a 45.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mo Qatanani sold 24,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total value of $828,833.04. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 115,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,647.80. This represents a 17.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,654 shares of company stock worth $2,299,310 in the last quarter. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

