Generation Investment Management LLP Sells 774,794 Shares of Waters Corporation $WAT

Generation Investment Management LLP cut its stake in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 50.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 755,325 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 774,794 shares during the period. Waters comprises approximately 1.7% of Generation Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Generation Investment Management LLP owned about 1.27% of Waters worth $278,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Waters by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,986 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Waters by 169.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $301.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $309.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.66. Waters Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $275.05 and a fifty-two week high of $423.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $771.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.96 million. Waters had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 21.71%.The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. Waters has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 12.950-13.050 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Waters Corporation will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on WAT shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Waters from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Scotiabank restated a “sector outperform” rating and issued a $465.00 target price on shares of Waters in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Waters and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Waters from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $385.00 price target on Waters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $378.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Waters

About Waters

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.