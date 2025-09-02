1,547 Shares in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. $AVB Acquired by Perbak Capital Partners LLP

Perbak Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 22.8% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Carronade Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Carronade Capital Management LP now owns 46,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,874,000 after buying an additional 7,116 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $11,531,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $513,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 27,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AvalonBay Communities

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 5,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.67, for a total transaction of $1,222,708.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,623,288.39. This trade represents a 25.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.57, for a total value of $1,245,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 22,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,728,859.74. The trade was a 20.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVB. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $211.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $228.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.43.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of AVB opened at $195.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.87. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.40 and a 12 month high of $239.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $196.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $689.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.08 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 38.91%.During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. AvalonBay Communities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.190-11.590 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

