Dark Forest Capital Management LP Buys New Position in Cummins Inc. $CMI

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,356,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Amy Rochelle Davis sold 5,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.88, for a total value of $2,015,205.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 20,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,354,925.44. This represents a 19.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $2,632,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,790,710. The trade was a 17.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,039 shares of company stock worth $10,385,075 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Cummins from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cummins from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $410.00 to $431.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cummins from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $370.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cummins

Cummins Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of CMI opened at $398.43 on Tuesday. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $260.02 and a 1 year high of $408.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $364.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $335.23. The stock has a market cap of $54.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.02.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $1.22. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 8.72%.The business had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.26 EPS. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.82. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 37.61%.

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.