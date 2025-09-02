Head to Head Comparison: BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) versus Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS)

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) and Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.7% of BankUnited shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.2% of Northern Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of BankUnited shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Northern Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

BankUnited has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northern Trust has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BankUnited 1 7 3 0 2.18 Northern Trust 3 8 2 0 1.92

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for BankUnited and Northern Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

BankUnited presently has a consensus target price of $41.55, suggesting a potential upside of 6.06%. Northern Trust has a consensus target price of $117.08, suggesting a potential downside of 10.81%. Given BankUnited’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe BankUnited is more favorable than Northern Trust.

Profitability

This table compares BankUnited and Northern Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BankUnited 13.19% 9.00% 0.73% Northern Trust 11.75% 14.06% 1.04%

Dividends

BankUnited pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Northern Trust pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. BankUnited pays out 36.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Northern Trust pays out 35.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. BankUnited has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. BankUnited is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BankUnited and Northern Trust”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BankUnited $2.02 billion 1.46 $232.47 million $3.41 11.49 Northern Trust $16.06 billion 1.56 $2.03 billion $8.51 15.43

Northern Trust has higher revenue and earnings than BankUnited. BankUnited is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Northern Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Northern Trust beats BankUnited on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services. Its loans portfolio includes commercial loans, including equipment loans, secured and unsecured lines of credit, formula-based lines of credit, owner-occupied commercial real estate term loans and lines of credit, mortgage warehouse lines, subscription finance facilities, letters of credit, commercial credit cards, small business administration and U.S. department of agriculture product offerings, export-import bank financing products, trade finance, and business acquisition finance credit facilities; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgages; and other consumer loans. The company offers online, mobile, and telephone banking services. It operates through a network of banking centers located in Florida counties and the New York metropolitan area, as well as Dallas, Texas. The company was formerly known as BU Financial Corporation. BankUnited, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Miami Lakes, Florida.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services. This segment serves corporate and public retirement funds, foundations, endowments, fund managers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, and other institutional investors. The Wealth Management segment offers trust, investment management, custody, and philanthropic; financial consulting; guardianship and estate administration; family business consulting; family financial education; brokerage services; and private and business banking services. This segment serves high-net-worth individuals and families, business owners, executives, professionals, retirees, and established privately held businesses. The company also provides asset management services, such as active and passive equity; active and passive fixed income; cash management; muti-asset and alternative asset classes comprising private equity and hedge funds of funds; and multi-manager advisory services and products through separately managed accounts, bank common and collective funds, registered investment companies, exchange traded funds, non-U.S. collective investment funds, and unregistered private investment funds. In addition, it offers overlay and other risk management services. Northern Trust Corporation was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

