Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR $GPCR Shares Sold by First Light Asset Management LLC

First Light Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) by 66.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266,475 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Structure Therapeutics worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Structure Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 1,448.2% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 310.7% in the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 673.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 663.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 7,627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Structure Therapeutics from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Structure Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.71.

NASDAQ GPCR opened at $19.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -18.38 and a beta of -1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.95 and a 200-day moving average of $20.78. Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $13.22 and a 52-week high of $45.37.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.08). As a group, analysts predict that Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

