AxoGen, Inc. $AXGN Shares Sold by First Light Asset Management LLC

First Light Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,474,215 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 32,580 shares during the quarter. AxoGen comprises approximately 9.4% of First Light Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. First Light Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of AxoGen worth $82,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AxoGen during the fourth quarter worth about $363,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in AxoGen by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,003 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AxoGen by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 772,752 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,735,000 after purchasing an additional 91,984 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in AxoGen by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of AxoGen from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of AXGN opened at $16.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. AxoGen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.22 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.36. The company has a market capitalization of $742.60 million, a PE ratio of -161.38 and a beta of 1.02.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company’s products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.

