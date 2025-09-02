Ping An Insurance Co. of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) versus Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Critical Contrast

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) and Ping An Insurance Co. of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.8% of Prudential Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Ping An Insurance Co. of China shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Prudential Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Ping An Insurance Co. of China shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Volatility & Risk

Prudential Financial has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ping An Insurance Co. of China has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Earnings and Valuation

Prudential Financial pays an annual dividend of $5.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Ping An Insurance Co. of China pays an annual dividend of $0.77 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Prudential Financial pays out 119.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ping An Insurance Co. of China pays out 42.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Prudential Financial has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Ping An Insurance Co. of China is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Prudential Financial and Ping An Insurance Co. of China”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prudential Financial $68.05 billion 0.57 $2.73 billion $4.51 24.34 Ping An Insurance Co. of China $158.77 billion 0.83 $17.61 billion $1.83 7.92

Ping An Insurance Co. of China has higher revenue and earnings than Prudential Financial. Ping An Insurance Co. of China is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Prudential Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Prudential Financial and Ping An Insurance Co. of China’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prudential Financial 2.75% 15.80% 0.64% Ping An Insurance Co. of China 10.59% 9.18% 0.93%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Prudential Financial and Ping An Insurance Co. of China, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prudential Financial 1 9 1 0 2.00 Ping An Insurance Co. of China 0 1 0 0 2.00

Prudential Financial currently has a consensus target price of $122.08, indicating a potential upside of 11.21%. Given Prudential Financial’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Prudential Financial is more favorable than Ping An Insurance Co. of China.

Summary

Prudential Financial beats Ping An Insurance Co. of China on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prudential Financial

(Get Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments. The PGIM segment offers investment management services and solutions related to public fixed income, public equity, real estate debt and equity, private credit and other alternatives, and multi-asset class strategies to institutional and retail clients, as well as its general account. The Retirement Strategies segment provides a range of retirement investment, and income products and services to retirement plan sponsors in the public, private, and not-for-profit sectors; develops and distributes individual variable and fixed annuity products. The Group Insurance segment offers various group life, and long-term and short-term group disability, as well as group corporate-, bank-, and trust-owned life insurance in the United States primarily for institutional clients for use in connection with employee and membership benefits plans; sells accidental death and dismemberment, and other supplemental health solutions; and plan administration services in connection with its insurance coverages. The Individual Life segment develops and distributes variable life, universal life, and term life insurance products. The International Businesses segment develops and distributes life insurance, retirement products, investment products, and certain accident and health products; and advisory services. The company provides its products and services to individual and institutional customers through its proprietary and third-party distribution networks. Prudential Financial, Inc. was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

About Ping An Insurance Co. of China

(Get Free Report)

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and technology businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Life and Health Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; Banking; Asset Management; and Technology segments. Its Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers. The company's Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides auto, non-auto, and accident and health insurance to individual and corporate customers. Its Banking segment undertakes loan and intermediary businesses with corporate and retail customers; and offers wealth management and credit card services to individual customers. The company's Asset Management segment provides trust products services, brokerage services, trading services, investment banking services, investment management, finance lease, and other asset management services. Its Technology segment offers financial and daily-life services through internet platforms, such as financial transaction information service, and health care service platforms. The company also provides annuity insurance, IT and business process outsourcing, real estate investment and management, futures brokerage, project investment, currency brokerage, property agency, fund raising and distribution, real estate development and leasing, and insurance agency services. In addition, it provides factoring, equity investment, logistics and warehousing, management consulting, e-commerce, and credit information services; and operates an expressway, as well as produces and sells consumer chemicals. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is based in Shenzhen, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.