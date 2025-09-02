Reviewing Revelation MIS (OTCMKTS:WOWU) & Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO)

Revelation MIS (OTCMKTS:WOWU – Get Free Report) and Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.1% of Aptevo Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.0% of Revelation MIS shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Aptevo Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Revelation MIS and Aptevo Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Revelation MIS 0 0 0 0 0.00 Aptevo Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

Aptevo Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $219,040.00, indicating a potential upside of 13,355,997.56%. Given Aptevo Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aptevo Therapeutics is more favorable than Revelation MIS.

This table compares Revelation MIS and Aptevo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revelation MIS N/A N/A N/A Aptevo Therapeutics N/A -675.52% -175.68%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Revelation MIS and Aptevo Therapeutics”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revelation MIS N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Aptevo Therapeutics $3.11 million 1.73 -$24.13 million N/A N/A

Revelation MIS has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aptevo Therapeutics.

Risk and Volatility

Revelation MIS has a beta of -36.66, meaning that its stock price is 3,766% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aptevo Therapeutics has a beta of 5.78, meaning that its stock price is 478% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aptevo Therapeutics beats Revelation MIS on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Revelation MIS

WOWI, Inc., an early-stage company, engages in the business of licensing technology and intellectual property to operators and businesses in the legal cannabis industry in the United States. The company also provides packaging and labeling, as well as equipment and real property leasing services to various companies. In addition, it offers a plethora of consulting services, including proper business structure and management services in the legal cannabis space serving cultivations, growers, extractors, and dispensaries that operate legally in states that has legal medicinal and/or recreational legislation. The company is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage research and development biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. It develops its products using ADAPTIR and ADAPTIR-FLEX platforms to generate monospecific, bispecific, and multi-specific antibody candidates capable of enhancing the human immune system against cancer cells. The company's lead clinical blood cancer candidate is APVO436 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia. It is also developing ALG.APV-527, a novel investigational bispecific ADAPTIR candidate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for NSCLC, head and neck, colorectal, pancreatic, breast, and other solid tumors; APVO603, a preclinical dual agonist bispecific ADAPTIR candidate for multiple solid tumors; APVO442, a novel bispecific candidate based on the ADAPTIR-FLEX platform technology for multiple solid tumors; and APVO711, a preclinical dual mechanism bispecific ADAPTIR candidate for prostate cancer. The company has a collaboration and option agreement with Alligator Bioscience AB to develop ALG.APV-527. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

