Comparing Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) and Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:KCDMY)

Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Free Report) and Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Klabin and Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Klabin 0 2 0 0 2.00 Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares Klabin and Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Klabin 9.90% 18.24% 3.49% Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV 13.36% 135.47% 14.19%

Risk & Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

Klabin has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Klabin and Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Klabin $3.64 billion 5.86 $339.47 million $0.60 11.52 Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV $3.01 billion 1.93 $429.88 million $0.62 15.19

Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Klabin. Klabin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Klabin pays an annual dividend of $0.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV pays an annual dividend of $0.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Klabin pays out 61.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV pays out 79.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Klabin is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV beats Klabin on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Klabin

Klabin S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and exports packaging paper and sustainable paper packaging solutions in Brazil and internationally. The company engages in the planting of pine and eucalyptus; and forestry management business. It also produces and sells hardwood (eucalyptus), softwood (pine), and fluffed pulp; and paperboard, sackraft, Kraftliner paper, and recycled paper. In addition, the company offers industrial bags, corrugated boxes, and other packaging products. Klabin S.A. was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

About Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets disposable products in Mexico. The company offers baby diapers, training pants, swim pants, wet wipes, shampoos, creams, bar soaps, and feeding products. It also provides toilet papers, napkins, facial tissues, paper towels, feminine pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate wipes, and menstrual cups. In addition, the company offers pets shampoos, sprays, repellents, and cleaners. Further, it provides liquid hand soap, foaming liquid soap, and liquid body wash; and underwear, protectors, feminine pads, pre-folded products for adults. Additionally, the company offers anti-bacterial gels; disinfectant sprays; face masks; dispensers; hand towels; and industrial cleaning cloths. The company offers its products primarily under the Huggies, KleenBebe, Kleenex, Evenflo, Pétalo, Suavel, Cottonelle, Depend, Kotex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Vogue, Delsey, Diapro, LYS, Fancy, Kimberly-Clark, and Escudo brands. The company exports its products. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. was founded in 1925 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

