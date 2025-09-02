Financial Comparison: Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) vs. Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT)

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dorchester Minerals and Permian Basin Royalty Trust”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dorchester Minerals $161.52 million 7.38 $89.20 million $1.72 14.63 Permian Basin Royalty Trust $26.96 million 28.95 $25.42 million $0.36 46.52

Dorchester Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Permian Basin Royalty Trust. Dorchester Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Permian Basin Royalty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dorchester Minerals 47.35% 22.49% 22.12% Permian Basin Royalty Trust 89.90% 9,737.65% 647.25%

Volatility and Risk

Dorchester Minerals has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Dorchester Minerals pays an annual dividend of $2.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.9%. Permian Basin Royalty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Dorchester Minerals pays out 144.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Permian Basin Royalty Trust pays out 55.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.2% of Dorchester Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.9% of Permian Basin Royalty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Dorchester Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Permian Basin Royalty Trust beats Dorchester Minerals on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties in the United States. Its royalty properties include producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 593 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership. Dorchester Minerals Management LP serves as the general partner of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties, including Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian) and Waddell fields in Crane County, Texas. It also holds a 95% net overriding royalty in the Texas Royalty properties, which consist of various producing oil fields, such as Yates, Wasson, Sand Hills, East Texas, Kelly-Snyder, Panhandle Regular, N. Cowden, Todd, Keystone, Kermit, McElroy, Howard-Glasscock, Seminole, and others located in Texas. Its Texas Royalty properties comprise approximately 125 separate royalty interests containing approximately 51,000 net producing acres. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

