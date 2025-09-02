1,584,048 Shares in NeuroPace, Inc. $NPCE Bought by First Light Asset Management LLC

First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,584,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,468,000. NeuroPace accounts for 2.2% of First Light Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of NeuroPace by 15.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in NeuroPace by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in NeuroPace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NeuroPace by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroPace during the first quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

NPCE opened at $9.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $302.68 million, a P/E ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.36 and a 200 day moving average of $11.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.47. NeuroPace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $18.98.

NeuroPace ( NASDAQ:NPCE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $23.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 million. NeuroPace had a negative return on equity of 168.61% and a negative net margin of 29.29%. NeuroPace has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NeuroPace, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on NeuroPace in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of NeuroPace in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on NeuroPace from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Zacks Research lowered NeuroPace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NeuroPace from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NeuroPace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy. It also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

