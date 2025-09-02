Avalanche (AVAX) Price Tops $23.93

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 2nd. During the last week, Avalanche has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. Avalanche has a market cap of $10.10 billion and $688.65 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for approximately $23.93 or 0.00021861 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000197 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00004389 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00004024 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 457,277,985 coins and its circulating supply is 422,275,285 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

