Promethium Advisors LLC Purchases 6,057 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. $NDAQ

Promethium Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 28.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,057 shares during the quarter. Nasdaq accounts for 1.3% of Promethium Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Promethium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 194.6% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1,509.5% in the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Nasdaq in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $201,006.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 92,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,837,694.99. This represents a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 11,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.87, for a total transaction of $1,022,715.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 111,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,867,680.45. This trade represents a 9.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,409 shares of company stock worth $2,223,599. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on NDAQ. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Friday, July 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Nasdaq from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nasdaq has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.06.

Nasdaq Price Performance

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $94.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.64 and its 200 day moving average is $83.36. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.84 and a 12 month high of $97.63. The company has a market capitalization of $54.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 18.59%.The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 41.54%.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

