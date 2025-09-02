Cetus Protocol Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $7.02 Million (CETUS)

Cetus Protocol (CETUS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 2nd. Cetus Protocol has a total market cap of $7.02 million and $10.36 million worth of Cetus Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cetus Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0878 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cetus Protocol has traded down 6.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $109,910.72 or 1.00410490 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $109,672.55 or 0.99477820 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.12 or 0.00360057 BTC.

Cetus Protocol Profile

Cetus Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,000,000 tokens. Cetus Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@cetusprotocol. Cetus Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cetusprotocol. Cetus Protocol’s official website is www.cetus.zone.

Cetus Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cetus Protocol (CETUS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Sui Network platform. Cetus Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 833,695,652 in circulation. The last known price of Cetus Protocol is 0.08846803 USD and is up 2.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 144 active market(s) with $11,608,952.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cetus.zone/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cetus Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cetus Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cetus Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

