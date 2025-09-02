Synchrony Financial $SYF Stake Boosted by Southpoint Capital Advisors LP

Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Synchrony Financial accounts for approximately 6.2% of Southpoint Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 1.31% of Synchrony Financial worth $264,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 25,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.7% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 11,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $76.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $40.54 and a 12 month high of $77.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.78. The firm has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.48.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.78. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 14.43%.The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Synchrony Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.56%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYF. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Synchrony Financial to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.05.

In related news, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 8,514 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $595,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 68,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,801,160. This trade represents a 11.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Darrell Owens sold 600 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $40,770.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 21,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,452,227.40. The trade was a 2.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,494 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,450. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

