Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Bought by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 103.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,207 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $57,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Capital Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,367 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. One Wealth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 138.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 35,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,541,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $942.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $895.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $950.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, CEO David A. Ricks purchased 1,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $644.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,052,264.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 546,601 shares in the company, valued at $352,431,926.77. The trade was a 0.30% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Erik Fyrwald acquired 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $642.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,246.45. Following the acquisition, the director owned 74,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,903,686.74. This represents a 2.14% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $732.41 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $623.78 and a 52-week high of $969.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $747.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $784.10. The firm has a market cap of $693.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.47.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The business had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

