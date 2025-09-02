MSA Safety Incorporporated $MSA Shares Purchased by Quarry LP

Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 379.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in MSA Safety Incorporporated were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its stake in MSA Safety Incorporporated by 3,400.0% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in MSA Safety Incorporporated by 39.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 54.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 24.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 11.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated from $183.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $166.00 price target on shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.20.

MSA Safety Incorporporated Price Performance

NYSE MSA opened at $170.50 on Tuesday. MSA Safety Incorporporated has a 12 month low of $127.86 and a 12 month high of $187.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.52.

MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $474.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.46 million. MSA Safety Incorporporated had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporporated will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSA Safety Incorporporated Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. MSA Safety Incorporporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

About MSA Safety Incorporporated

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

