Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Cuts Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. $SWK

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 186,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,167 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $14,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.7% in the first quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.8% during the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 9.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 1.4%

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $74.22 on Tuesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.91 and a fifty-two week high of $110.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.88.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.70. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Stanley Black & Decker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.550-4.750 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 104.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $93.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.40.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

