Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ Shares Bought by Chiron Capital Management LLC

Chiron Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 57.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its position in Mondelez International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 2,396,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,751,000 after purchasing an additional 13,330 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Mondelez International by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,853,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,326,000 after purchasing an additional 261,644 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth about $1,251,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Price Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $61.44 on Tuesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.95 and a 12 month high of $76.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $79.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.44.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 9.84%.The company had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Mondelez International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.100-3.100 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Mondelez International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

