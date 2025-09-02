Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB Shares Purchased by Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P.

Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 4,490.9% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth $32,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $57.88 on Tuesday. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.98 and a 52 week high of $63.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.40. The firm has a market cap of $70.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wolfe Research raised Williams Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, CIBC raised Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.86.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total transaction of $119,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 313,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,718,333.60. This represents a 0.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Larry C. Larsen sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $263,115.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 77,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,537,973.64. The trade was a 5.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,500 shares of company stock worth $507,875. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

