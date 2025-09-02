Chevron Corporation $CVX Stock Holdings Boosted by Rench Wealth Management Inc.

Rench Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 1.8% of Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 420.7% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of CVX stock opened at $160.64 on Tuesday. Chevron Corporation has a 12 month low of $132.04 and a 12 month high of $168.96. The company has a market cap of $277.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.77.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $44.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.59 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. Chevron’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total value of $59,362,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,403,045 shares in the company, valued at $222,102,023.50. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, July 18th. Melius started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up from $143.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.95.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

