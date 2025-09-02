Empyrean Capital Partners LP Sells 1,500,000 Shares of Alight, Inc. $ALIT

Empyrean Capital Partners LP lowered its stake in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,500,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500,000 shares during the period. Alight makes up approximately 1.6% of Empyrean Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Empyrean Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Alight were worth $44,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Alight by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Alight by 17.2% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Alight by 82.8% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Alight by 18.6% during the first quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Alight by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 128,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alight alerts:

Alight Price Performance

Shares of ALIT stock opened at $3.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.42. Alight, Inc. has a one year low of $3.62 and a one year high of $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Alight Dividend Announcement

Alight ( NYSE:ALIT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Alight had a positive return on equity of 6.26% and a negative net margin of 50.37%.The firm had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Alight’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Alight has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.580-0.640 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alight, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Alight’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALIT shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Alight from $10.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Alight from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Alight from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alight

Alight Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.