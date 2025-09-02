Ascendis Pharma A/S $ASND Stock Holdings Lifted by RA Capital Management L.P.

RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,281,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 168,752 shares during the quarter. Ascendis Pharma A/S comprises about 26.8% of RA Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. RA Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.17% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $1,602,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 332.9% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 22.0% in the first quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 1,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period.

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $194.27 on Tuesday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $111.09 and a fifty-two week high of $199.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $180.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.70. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of -37.65 and a beta of 0.39.

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $216.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.17 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $212.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price (up from $243.00) on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.36.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

