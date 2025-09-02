1607 Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust $BOE

1607 Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Free Report) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,236,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 210,415 shares during the period. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust comprises 1.1% of 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $13,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,148,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,142,000 after acquiring an additional 135,300 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 30.0% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,710,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,560,000 after acquiring an additional 395,055 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 922,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,943,000 after acquiring an additional 46,927 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 120.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 343,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 187,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 288,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,378 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BOE opened at $11.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.08. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 12-month low of $9.16 and a 12-month high of $11.56.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.0827 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.6%.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

