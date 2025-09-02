Fifth Third Bancorp $FITB Shares Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 61.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 488,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 186,545 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.07% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $19,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,908,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $898,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,554 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,736,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $695,265,000 after purchasing an additional 862,374 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,805,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,229,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,806,000 after purchasing an additional 564,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,900,000. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FITB opened at $45.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.92. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.25 and a 52-week high of $49.07.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 16th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

