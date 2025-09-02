1607 Capital Partners LLC Buys 63,018 Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. $NUV

1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,718,221 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,018 shares during the period. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund accounts for about 1.9% of 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $23,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUV. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 5.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 509,410 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 26,282 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 3.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 231,184 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 7,471 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 84.9% in the first quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 12,942 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 4.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,507,789 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $13,223,000 after purchasing an additional 68,307 shares during the period. Finally, Caitlin John LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 23.8% in the first quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Price Performance

NYSE NUV opened at $8.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.62 and its 200-day moving average is $8.64. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.38 and a 12-month high of $9.15.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Dividend Announcement

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%.

(Free Report)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.