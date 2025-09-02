1607 Capital Partners LLC Has $9.74 Million Holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. $CAF

1607 Capital Partners LLC cut its position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF – Free Report) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 744,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 195,297 shares during the quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund were worth $9,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,124 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 29,874 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Price Performance

Shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund stock opened at $15.47 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.21 and a fifty-two week high of $16.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.39.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Profile

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

