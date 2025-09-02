Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,984 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. $ODFL

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 113,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,984 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $18,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 234.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $150.97 on Tuesday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $233.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $157.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.16.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.02). Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.88%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ODFL. Robert W. Baird set a $148.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $186.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays set a $155.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.62.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

