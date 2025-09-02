1607 Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in The European Equity Fund, Inc. $EEA

1607 Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,781,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,632 shares during the quarter. The European Equity Fund comprises about 1.3% of 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. 1607 Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 25.82% of The European Equity Fund worth $16,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The European Equity Fund by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 59,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 11,386 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in The European Equity Fund by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 392,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 91,113 shares during the period. Matisse Capital boosted its holdings in The European Equity Fund by 132.5% in the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 188,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 107,172 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in The European Equity Fund by 5,436.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 20,767 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

The European Equity Fund Stock Performance

NYSE EEA opened at $10.59 on Tuesday. The European Equity Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $10.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.71.

The European Equity Fund Profile

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

