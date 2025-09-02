683 Capital Management LLC Purchases 135,000 Shares of Pyxis Oncology, Inc. $PYXS

683 Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Free Report) by 32.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 550,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,000 shares during the quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC owned about 0.89% of Pyxis Oncology worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,980,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,228 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 601,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 219,100 shares during the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 296.6% during the 1st quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 390,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 292,370 shares during the last quarter. Ridgeback Capital Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 157,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 41,594 shares during the last quarter. 39.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pyxis Oncology Stock Performance

PYXS opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $79.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.15. Pyxis Oncology, Inc. has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $5.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pyxis Oncology ( NASDAQ:PYXS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.82 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Pyxis Oncology, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PYXS shares. Zacks Research upgraded Pyxis Oncology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Pyxis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pyxis Oncology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

Pyxis Oncology Company Profile

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat cancers. Its lead antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) product candidate is PYX-201, an investigational novel ADC consisting of human immunoglobulin G1 (IgG1), which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with relapsed or refractory solid tumors; and lead immuno-oncology (IO) product candidate is PYX-106, an investigational fully human IgG1 Siglec-15-targeting antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced solid tumors.

