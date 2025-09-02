Putnam Premier Income Trust $PPT Shares Purchased by 1607 Capital Partners LLC

1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,190,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229,277 shares during the quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust were worth $7,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 138.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,871 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust stock opened at $3.70 on Tuesday. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $3.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.63.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.4%.

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

