Ferguson plc $FERG is 59 North Capital Management LP’s 9th Largest Position

59 North Capital Management LP lessened its stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 724,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,071 shares during the quarter. Ferguson comprises about 4.2% of 59 North Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. 59 North Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $116,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FERG. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ferguson by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,165,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,029 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 65.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,454,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,740,000 after buying an additional 1,755,464 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 24.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,660,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,410,000 after buying an additional 1,506,024 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Ferguson by 94.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,402,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Ferguson by 769.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,266,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FERG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ferguson from $189.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ferguson from $173.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (up previously from $195.00) on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferguson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.64.

Ferguson Stock Performance

Shares of FERG opened at $231.13 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $224.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.41. Ferguson plc has a 12-month low of $146.00 and a 12-month high of $238.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.44. Ferguson had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 5.68%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. Ferguson’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

