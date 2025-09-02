Bluefin Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,330,398 Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust $CEF

Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,330,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,797,000. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust accounts for about 27.3% of Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Bluefin Capital Management LLC owned 0.62% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1.3% during the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 38,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 11,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 24,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Price Performance

CEF stock opened at $32.23 on Tuesday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $22.68 and a 12 month high of $32.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.15.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

