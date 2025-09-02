Rep. Jonathan L. Jackson Buys ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM) Shares

Representative Jonathan L. Jackson (D-Illinois) recently bought shares of ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM). In a filing disclosed on August 25th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in ARM stock on July 17th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – ROLLOVER IRA” account.

Representative Jonathan L. Jackson also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) on 7/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) on 6/3/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on 6/3/2025.

ARM Stock Performance

Shares of ARM opened at $138.31 on Tuesday. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $80.00 and a twelve month high of $182.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.30. The firm has a market cap of $146.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.56, a PEG ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 4.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARM

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. ARM had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ARM by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,574,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,129,000 after buying an additional 2,446,224 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in shares of ARM by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,457,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,171,000 after buying an additional 1,862,626 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of ARM by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,745,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,611,000 after buying an additional 1,396,684 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of ARM by 139.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,381,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,509,000 after buying an additional 805,886 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in ARM by 3,853.4% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 520,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,180,000 after purchasing an additional 507,300 shares during the period. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of ARM to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of ARM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ARM from $150.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of ARM from $144.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research report on Monday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.67.

About Representative Jackson

Jonathan Jackson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Illinois’ 1st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Jackson (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Illinois’ 1st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jonathan Jackson was born in Chicago, Illinois. Jackson graduated from Whitney Young High School. He earned an M.B.A. from Northwestern University. Jackson’s career experience includes working as an investment analyst and an entrepreneur.

ARM Company Profile

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

