Analyzing Prologic Mgmt (OTCMKTS:PRLO) and Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Prologic Mgmt (OTCMKTS:PRLO – Get Free Report) and Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Prologic Mgmt and Open Text”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prologic Mgmt N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Open Text $5.17 billion 1.63 $435.87 million $1.65 20.04

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Open Text has higher revenue and earnings than Prologic Mgmt.

70.4% of Open Text shares are held by institutional investors. 31.4% of Prologic Mgmt shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of Open Text shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Prologic Mgmt and Open Text’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prologic Mgmt N/A N/A N/A Open Text 8.43% 22.52% 6.72%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Prologic Mgmt and Open Text, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prologic Mgmt 0 0 0 0 0.00 Open Text 1 7 2 0 2.10

Open Text has a consensus price target of $32.60, indicating a potential downside of 1.42%. Given Prologic Mgmt’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Prologic Mgmt is more favorable than Open Text.

Summary

Open Text beats Prologic Mgmt on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prologic Mgmt

Prologic Management Systems, Inc. does not have significant operations. Prior to February 2004, the company provided systems integration services, technology products, and related services. Prologic Management Systems was co-founded by James M. Heim in 1984. The company is based in Tucson, Arizona.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation. It also provides cybersecurity cloud solutions to protect, prevent, detect, respond and quickly recover from threats across endpoints, network, applications, IT infrastructure and data, AI-led threat intelligence; and to protect critical information and processes through threat intelligence, forensics, identity, encryption, and cloud-based application security. In addition, the company offers business network cloud for digital supply chains and secure e-commerce ecosystems including digitize and automate procure-to-pay and order-to-cash processes; IT operations management cloud for automation and advancement of IT support and asset management; and analytics & AI cloud solutions that offers artificial intelligence with practical usage to provide organizations with actionable insights and better automation, such as visualizations, advanced natural language processing and understanding, and integrated computer vision capabilities. In addition, it provides application automation cloud, developers cloud, and services. Further, it has strategic partnerships with SAP SE, Google Cloud, Amazon AWS, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Salesforce.com Corporation, DXC Technology Company, Accenture plc, Capgemini Technology Services SAS, Deloitte Consulting LLP, Hewlett Packard Enterprises, and Tata Consultancy Services. Open Text Corporation was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

