Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) vs. CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Head-To-Head Contrast

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) and CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Nordson and CVD Equipment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nordson 16.34% 19.45% 9.55% CVD Equipment -1.27% -1.44% -1.18%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.1% of Nordson shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.6% of CVD Equipment shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Nordson shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.7% of CVD Equipment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nordson $2.69 billion 4.70 $467.28 million $7.96 28.28 CVD Equipment $26.88 million 0.72 -$1.90 million ($0.05) -56.40

This table compares Nordson and CVD Equipment”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Nordson has higher revenue and earnings than CVD Equipment. CVD Equipment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nordson, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Nordson has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CVD Equipment has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Nordson and CVD Equipment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nordson 0 6 4 1 2.55 CVD Equipment 0 0 0 0 0.00

Nordson presently has a consensus target price of $255.75, suggesting a potential upside of 13.62%. Given Nordson’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Nordson is more favorable than CVD Equipment.

Summary

Nordson beats CVD Equipment on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nordson



Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic and biopolymer melt stream; precision agriculture spraying solutions; fluid components, such as nozzles, pumps, and filters; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods. It also offers automated and manual dispensing products and systems for cold materials, container coating, liquid finishing, and powder coating, as well as ultraviolet equipment used primarily in curing and drying operations. The Medical and Fluid Solutions segment offers medical devices, including cannulas, catheters, and medical balloons; single-use plastic components; precision manual and semi-automated dispensers; minimally invasive interventional delivery devices; and plastic molded syringes, cartridges, tips, and fluid connection components. The Advanced Technology Solutions segment provides automated dispensing systems for the attachment, protection, and coating of fluids, as well as related gas plasma treatment systems for cleaning and conditioning surfaces; and bond testing and automated optical, acoustic microscopy, and x-ray inspection systems for use in semiconductor and printed circuit board industries. The company markets its products through direct sales force, as well as distributors and sales representatives. Nordson Corporation was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Westlake, Ohio.

About CVD Equipment



CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The CVD Equipment segment offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications. The Stainless Design Concepts segment provides ultra-high purity gas and chemical delivery control systems, including gas cylinder storage cabinets, custom gas and chemical delivery systems, gas and liquid valve manifold boxes, and gas isolation boxes for semiconductor fabrication processes, aerospace, solar cells, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, and industrial applications. The CVD Materials segment offers products related to advanced materials and coatings, such as MesoPlasma printing services and products comprising heaters, antennas, and sensors to aerospace, satellite, power generation, defense, and other markets. The company also provides annealing, diffusion, and low pressure chemical vapor deposition furnaces; and standard and custom fabricated quartz-ware used in its equipment and other customer tools. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Central Islip, New York.

