Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Buys Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) recently bought shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG). In a filing disclosed on August 29th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Alphabet stock on August 28th.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 8/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Southern (NYSE:SO) on 8/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on 8/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) on 8/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) on 8/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) on 8/28/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) on 8/28/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) on 8/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) on 8/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) on 8/28/2025.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $213.53 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.66 and a 1 year high of $215.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.60.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%.The firm had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 8.95%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOG. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 14,907 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. jvl associates llc increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 10,055 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Members Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 4,999 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total transaction of $2,786,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 240,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,656,704. This represents a 5.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.79, for a total transaction of $122,274.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,137.64. The trade was a 8.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 254,710 shares of company stock worth $47,225,230. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOG. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.19.

About Representative Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Greene (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

