Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Given “Buy” Rating at D. Boral Capital

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at D. Boral Capital in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 target price on the stock. D. Boral Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 96.72% from the company’s current price.

Separately, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Veritone from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Veritone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Shares of VERI opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.15. Veritone has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $5.64. The stock has a market cap of $168.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 3.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERI. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Veritone by 514.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 31,423 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Veritone by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 146,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 28,510 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Veritone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Veritone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Veritone by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 12,435 shares during the period. 39.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Australia, Israel, and India. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system, that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models designed to mimic human cognitive functions, such as perception, prediction, and problem solving and optimization, as well as enables users to transform unstructured data into structured data, and analyze and optimize data to drive business processes and insights.

