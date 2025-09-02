Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $50.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 110.97% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Research cut Summit Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Summit Therapeutics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Summit Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Summit Redstone set a $21.00 price objective on Summit Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised Summit Therapeutics to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Summit Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.31.

Summit Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SMMT opened at $23.70 on Tuesday. Summit Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $36.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.47 and a beta of -1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.14.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.66). On average, analysts predict that Summit Therapeutics will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 149,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 130.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 52,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 29,994 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,769 shares during the period. Florida Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $280,000. 4.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company’s lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

